Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Enbridge stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $37.31.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

