EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,107 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $132,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $115.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.43.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

