ELM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ELM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $361.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,630. The stock has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.42.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

