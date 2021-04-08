ELM Advisors LLC Acquires 371 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

ELM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $231,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $572,000.

BSV traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.24. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

