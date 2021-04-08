Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $498,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ellenbecker Investment Group reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,540.4% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 67,702 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,764,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,260,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,448,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.77. The company had a trading volume of 26,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,831. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $173.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.27 and a 200 day moving average of $141.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

