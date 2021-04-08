Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

EMNSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC cut Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of EMNSF stock remained flat at $$1.85 during trading hours on Thursday. Elementis has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

