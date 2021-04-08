Electrum Dark Achieves Market Capitalization of $4,611.50 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $4,611.50 and approximately $92.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 73.8% lower against the US dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.00 or 0.00139550 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 415.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

ELD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

