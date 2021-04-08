EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) were up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.20 and last traded at $37.08. Approximately 25,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,155,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get EHang alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -212.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.