Edmond Safra Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Stock

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) CEO Edmond Safra bought 1,000,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RPLA stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01. Replay Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Replay Acquisition by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Replay Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replay Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Replay Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Replay Acquisition by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 80,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

