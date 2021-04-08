ebirah (EBRH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,885.00

ebirah (CURRENCY:EBRH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. ebirah has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $8,885.00 worth of ebirah was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ebirah coin can now be bought for $3.24 or 0.00005595 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ebirah has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00071247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.85 or 0.00265553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.91 or 0.00805919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,926.56 or 0.99985407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00017630 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.13 or 0.00713096 BTC.

ebirah’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 425,000 coins. ebirah’s official Twitter account is @EbirahOfficial

