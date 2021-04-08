Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $19.44.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.