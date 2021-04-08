Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
