Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

