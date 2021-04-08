Eaton Vance Management Sells 386,496 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 694,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 386,496 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $47,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI opened at $92.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

