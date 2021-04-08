Eaton Vance Management Sells 29,493 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,009,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,493 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.68% of Cousins Properties worth $33,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $35.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.29.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 42.18%.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

