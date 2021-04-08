Eaton Vance Management Sells 192,372 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 192,372 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $36,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,308,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,668,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,431,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,448,000 after acquiring an additional 180,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after acquiring an additional 37,864 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $74.54 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $77.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.01. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

