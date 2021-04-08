Eaton Vance Management Reduces Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.27% of Black Knight worth $37,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

BKI stock opened at $74.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.52. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.06 million. Research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

