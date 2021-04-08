Eaton Vance Management Has $40.19 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 335,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,432 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.20% of Teradyne worth $40,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after buying an additional 1,332,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after buying an additional 775,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,159,000 after buying an additional 97,008 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,857,000 after buying an additional 363,652 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,283,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $131.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.91. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

