EasyFi (EASY) Market Cap Achieves $77.44 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, EasyFi has traded up 35.3% against the dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for $34.14 or 0.00058958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a market cap of $77.44 million and $11.59 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EasyFi

EasyFi (EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,268,475 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

