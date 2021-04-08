DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

DXPE traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.02. 71,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,262. The firm has a market cap of $579.18 million, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $35.97.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $232.69 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $84,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at $801,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 164.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXP Enterprises (DXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.