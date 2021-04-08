Dusk Network (DUSK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.37 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $159.19 million and approximately $18.37 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000748 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00056008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00083610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.11 or 0.00631815 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00030483 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

