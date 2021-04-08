Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €30.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €34.77 ($40.91).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €35.24 ($41.46) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.37. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a 52-week high of €36.94 ($43.46).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

