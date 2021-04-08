Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.60, but opened at $45.77. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $43.63, with a volume of 1,191 shares changing hands.

DCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 551,205 shares in the company, valued at $24,875,881.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,627,318 shares of company stock worth $298,183,991. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.