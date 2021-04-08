Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its price target raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.57. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 236,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,506.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,627,318 shares of company stock valued at $298,183,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.