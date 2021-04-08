DragonVein Reaches Market Capitalization of $77.06 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 53.6% higher against the dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $77.06 million and $209.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000866 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,043.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.77 or 0.01109134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.09 or 0.00423984 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00058170 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001797 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 127.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.