Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $155.00 at Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.22.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV opened at $139.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.63. Dover has a 1-year low of $79.87 and a 1-year high of $141.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Dover by 45.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 168.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the third quarter worth about $215,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.