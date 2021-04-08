Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dominion Energy will benefit from steady investments, and contribution from organic as well as inorganic assets. Completion of Gas Transmission & Storage operations’ sale to Berkshire will help Dominion in the transition toward regulated operations and share buyback. The company is adding clean energy units to the generation portfolio and targets carbon neutrality by 2050. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, Dominion Energy’s decision to discontinue the Atlantic Coast Pipeline after investing billions of dollars over the last six years will adversely impact its long-term growth prospects. The inherent risks of operating nuclear power plants and any failure by third-party producers to supply natural gas to Dominion could adversely impact profitability.”

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3,811.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $647,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Dominion Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dominion Energy (D)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.