dKargo Price Reaches $0.24 (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $188.94 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dKargo has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00055938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.95 or 0.00624569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00079682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

