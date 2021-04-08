Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 14,324 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $139,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE J opened at $131.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $133.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.