Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.85% of Citizens Financial Group worth $130,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 380,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 71,415 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 40,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 879,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after acquiring an additional 52,138 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,740,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

