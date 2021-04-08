Digitalcoin One Day Volume Tops $259.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $259.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,451.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,991.39 or 0.03527587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.48 or 0.00394109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $629.03 or 0.01114270 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.55 or 0.00452684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.19 or 0.00430785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00033011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.05 or 0.00308321 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,214,281 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

