Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Cut by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,563 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up 0.9% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $49,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 806.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.95.

DLR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.94. 9,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,305. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

