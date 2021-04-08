DIA (DIA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $55.92 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One DIA coin can now be bought for approximately $4.68 or 0.00008109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DIA has a market cap of $132.38 million and approximately $55.92 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00055638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00022479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00083882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.89 or 0.00628466 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00030219 BTC.

About DIA

DIA (CRYPTO:DIA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 coins. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.