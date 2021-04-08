DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE:DHX opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $157.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.99.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in DHI Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DHI Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in DHI Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in DHI Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Finally, Global Beta Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

