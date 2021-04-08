Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €51.90 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €51.90 ($61.06) price target from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.37 ($53.38).

FRA DWNI opened at €41.58 ($48.92) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company has a 50 day moving average of €39.63 and a 200-day moving average of €41.93.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

