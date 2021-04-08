Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.
OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.