Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

