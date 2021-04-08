Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €43.80 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DBAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €45.44 ($53.46).

DBAN opened at €40.70 ($47.88) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The stock has a market cap of $612.29 million and a PE ratio of 66.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.42. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 1-year low of €26.20 ($30.82) and a 1-year high of €39.90 ($46.94).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

