Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $350.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $344.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.46% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COST. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.92.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $358.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.