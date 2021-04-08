Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €260.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €260.00 ($305.88) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €197.91 ($232.83).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €184.40 ($216.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -158.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of €192.77 and a 200 day moving average of €166.70. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €60.40 ($71.06) and a 52 week high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

