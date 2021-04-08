Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €58.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COK has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €58.86 ($69.24).

Cancom stock opened at €49.32 ($58.02) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.31. Cancom has a twelve month low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a twelve month high of €59.05 ($69.47).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

