Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Shares Gap Down to $43.46

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.46, but opened at $42.11. Deluxe shares last traded at $42.17, with a volume of 72 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deluxe in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Deluxe by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at $18,762,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Deluxe by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Deluxe by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after buying an additional 70,822 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Company Profile (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

