Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.65.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

