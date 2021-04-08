Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Roth Capital

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DCTH. BTIG Research started coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

DCTH opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.83. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.49. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 608,300.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 43.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,815,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,559,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.