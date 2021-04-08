DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 61,082 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $24,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,958 shares of company stock valued at $10,118,958 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI opened at $159.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.64 and its 200-day moving average is $142.21. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.75 and a twelve month high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

