DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Baidu were worth $29,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after buying an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $6,756,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $2,173,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Baidu by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 546,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $222.00 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.04. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

