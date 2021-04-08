DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $26.88 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 570,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,621 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $26,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $131,011,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,608,000 after acquiring an additional 312,630 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

