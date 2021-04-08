DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 108,898 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 658.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,898 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Parker-Hannifin worth $33,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $316.84 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $123.32 and a twelve month high of $323.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.36. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

