DDKoin (DDK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $24,806.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001484 BTC on major exchanges. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $24,806.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00027581 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004566 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000148 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

