David W. Ruttenberg Sells 1,844 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 1,844 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $20,763.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACEL stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 147,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACEL. Macquarie began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 19,459 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,269,000 after purchasing an additional 136,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 153,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 936.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 393,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 355,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

