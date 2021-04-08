Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Director Kevin M. Sheehan Sells 5,000 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 34,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 62,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

