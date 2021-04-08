Datum Achieves Market Cap of $4.99 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Datum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datum has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Datum has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $404,020.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00056544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00021110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.96 or 0.00628074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00079805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (DAT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.